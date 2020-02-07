TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

TELA stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91. TELA Bio has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $15.97.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($22.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($22.14). The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELA Bio (TELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Arconic Inc
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Arconic Inc
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc.
-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alcoa Corp This Quarter
-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alcoa Corp This Quarter
Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share
Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share
-$0.38 EPS Expected for Equillium This Quarter
-$0.38 EPS Expected for Equillium This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report