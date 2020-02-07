TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

TELA stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91. TELA Bio has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $15.97.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($22.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($22.14). The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

