Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cfra from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. TD Securities downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $800.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Range Resources has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $11.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

