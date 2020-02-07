Cfra Increases Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $135.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cfra from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

ALL stock opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate has a twelve month low of $91.12 and a twelve month high of $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

