SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SunPower is one of the most forward-integrated solar companies, having more than a decade-long experience in designing, manufacturing and supplying large-scale solar systems. Currently, the company aims to leverage its experience in commercial solar-plus-storage and adapt that to the residential market. Shares of SunPower have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, the company is witnessing a significant reduction in demand within its Power Plant market owing to policy changes in China last year. This increases the pressure on standard efficiency and commodity panel pricing, which adversely impacts factory utilization rates and the suppliers’ margin. China's persistent trade and currency disputes with the United States is also hurting the stock.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

SPWR opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.18. SunPower has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,094,000 after buying an additional 967,577 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth about $16,279,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $8,368,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 6,600.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 849,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 837,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 760,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 90,453 shares in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

