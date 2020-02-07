LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $51.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,801 shares of company stock worth $2,218,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

