Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at Cfra

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cfra from $800.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.

CMG opened at $857.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $566.68 and a 52-week high of $893.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $858.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $817.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

