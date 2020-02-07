Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) PT Raised to $76.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cfra from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Shares of CERN opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. Cerner has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

