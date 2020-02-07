Bank of America Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $900.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $850.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $857.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $858.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $817.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $566.68 and a 1 year high of $893.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,055.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.