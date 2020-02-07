Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SGMO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $886.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.79.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 159.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after buying an additional 596,573 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,058.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 438,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 400,553 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

