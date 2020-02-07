Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on SUPV. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Supervielle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

