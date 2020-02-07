Wells Fargo & Co Increases Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $180.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Walt Disney stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.51. The company has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after buying an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $91,224,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

