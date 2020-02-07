Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Hold

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -23.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.