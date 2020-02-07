RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $237.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $198.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.10.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.95. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $211.77.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 436,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,860,000 after acquiring an additional 169,369 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,899,000 after acquiring an additional 85,912 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 390,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000,000 after acquiring an additional 73,830 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

