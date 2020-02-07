Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Sell

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLAB. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 249.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $77.08 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,080. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 111,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

