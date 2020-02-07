TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGNA. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on TEGNA to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

TGNA stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,444,000 after purchasing an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,928,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,373,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,515,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,125 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 4,180.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,692,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 141,183 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

