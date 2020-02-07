Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Tailored Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 427.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tailored Brands will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tailored Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tailored Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

