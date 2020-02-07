Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

NYSE:TPB opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

See Also: What is Forex?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.