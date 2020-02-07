Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to “Buy”

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of TREC opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $172.51 million, a PE ratio of -230.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trecora Resources news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,900. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

