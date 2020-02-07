Trex (NYSE:TREX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Trex (NYSE:TREX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

TREX opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $26,874,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 569,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,805,000 after purchasing an additional 199,849 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,787,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

