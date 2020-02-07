Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAA. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.42.

NYSE UAA opened at $20.67 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,383,000 after buying an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

