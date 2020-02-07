Wedbush Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $771,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,599,729 shares in the company, valued at $177,503,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $6,834,007.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,836,379.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,940,856 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,020,876,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Uber Technologies by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,372,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $130,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,963,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after buying an additional 1,626,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.