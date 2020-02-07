Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. 29,615,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,571,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $6,834,007.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,836,379.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,990,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,940,856.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

