United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $152.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in United Rentals by 61.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 51,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

