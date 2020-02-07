USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of USNA opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.31. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6,579.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

