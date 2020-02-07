First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

