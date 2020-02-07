$0.32 EPS Expected for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Flex posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $298,036.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,281 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,826 shares of company stock worth $3,104,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Flex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,034,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,970,000 after buying an additional 83,667 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $114,069,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 506.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 1,942,769 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Flex by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,476,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Flex by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,339,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 243,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -339.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Flex has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

