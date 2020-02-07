VF (NYSE:VFC) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.38.

NYSE:VFC opened at $84.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.26. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. VF has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of VF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of VF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 7.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,841,000.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

