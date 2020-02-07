Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $148.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Varian exited the fiscal first quarter on a weak note. However, the company continues to gain from its core Oncology Systems segment, which saw solid overseas growth, especially in EMEA and China. In fact, management foresees tremendous opportunities in China owing to the recent tariff exclusions. Gross orders surged in the quarter. Management is optimistic about the recently-closed acquisitions of CyberHeart, Cancer Treatment Services International, Endocare and Alicon. Expansion in gross margin is an added positive. Varian retained its outlook for fiscal 2020. On the flip side, the Proton Solutions unit was weak in the quarter. Moreover, Varian saw some softness in orders in Japan. Reflective of these, the stock has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VAR. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of VAR opened at $142.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,851 shares of company stock worth $3,329,804. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

