YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Given $3.25 Average Price Target by Brokerages

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned YayYo an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of YayYo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ YAYO opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. YayYo has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

