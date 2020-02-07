RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.10.

RingCentral stock opened at $206.26 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $211.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -503.07 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $191,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,640.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at $47,851,733.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

