Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433 in the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after purchasing an additional 857,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,764,000 after acquiring an additional 571,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 586,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

