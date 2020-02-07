FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Filtronic (LON:FTC)

Filtronic (LON:FTC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of FTC stock opened at GBX 9.95 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 million and a PE ratio of -16.58. Filtronic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.85 ($0.16).

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

