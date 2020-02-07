FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Filtronic (LON:FTC)

Filtronic (LON:FTC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of FTC stock opened at GBX 9.95 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 million and a PE ratio of -16.58. Filtronic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.85 ($0.16).
Filtronic Company Profile
