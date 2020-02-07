Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 8,075 ($106.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,773.41 ($89.10).

Get Ferguson alerts:

LON FERG opened at GBX 7,338 ($96.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,029.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,501.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.