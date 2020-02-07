Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

JE stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $242.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.18. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $582.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.08 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Just Energy Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Just Energy Group by 73.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Just Energy Group by 177.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Just Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Just Energy Group by 68.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Just Energy Group (JE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.