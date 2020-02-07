Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to “Buy”

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.97 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 64.54% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207 in the last ninety days. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 259,817 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

