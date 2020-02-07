Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 278.89 ($3.67).

DOM opened at GBX 304.87 ($4.01) on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 310.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 277.06.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($41,041.83). Also, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

