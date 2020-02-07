Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 439.82 ($5.79).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 493.80 ($6.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 447.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 394.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.27 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.47.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,300 ($60,905.02). Also, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total value of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

