Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,871.36 ($24.62).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,204 ($28.99) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,131.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,009.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 46.40.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total transaction of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

