Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,871.36 ($24.62).
LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,204 ($28.99) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,131.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,009.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 46.40.
About Halma
Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.
