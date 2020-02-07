Grainger (LON:GRI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 310.71 ($4.09).

Get Grainger alerts:

LON GRI opened at GBX 309.56 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 318 ($4.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.41.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($390.42).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.