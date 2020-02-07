Grainger (LON:GRI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 310.71 ($4.09).
LON GRI opened at GBX 309.56 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 318 ($4.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.41.
Grainger Company Profile
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
