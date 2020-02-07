Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,245.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

