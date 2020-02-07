Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $225.66 million, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

