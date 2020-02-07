Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of DB stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 337.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

