Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.
Shares of DB stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.44.
About Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.
