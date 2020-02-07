Oddo Bhf Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €17.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.99 ($23.24).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a one year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Filtronic
FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Filtronic
Ferguson Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
Ferguson Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
Just Energy Group Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Just Energy Group Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jounce Therapeutics to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jounce Therapeutics to “Buy”
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Crest Nicholson Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group
Crest Nicholson Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report