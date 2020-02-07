Oddo Bhf Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €17.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.99 ($23.24).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a one year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

