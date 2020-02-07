Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 186.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.