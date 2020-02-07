Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.
Sanofi stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.
About Sanofi
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
