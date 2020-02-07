78,043 Shares in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 32.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 6.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Endo International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

