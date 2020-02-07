Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after buying an additional 291,269 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $34,649,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,321,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

In other Kansas City Southern news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,935.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $171.99 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $175.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

