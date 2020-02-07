Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 7,808 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $115.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

