Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $374,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Encore Wire by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Encore Wire by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

