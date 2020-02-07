Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 7,123 Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Saul Centers stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Saul Centers Inc has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

