Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 847 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after buying an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of SON opened at $59.02 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

